WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Hundreds of students from Prince Rupert Middle School, along with several students skipping class at Charles Hays Secondary School in solidarity, protest outside city hall demanding climate action now. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Student walkouts took place across the globe on Friday as young people demanded world leaders act on the current climate crisis. With more walkouts planned, do you support how these youth are tackling the issue?

