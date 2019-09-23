Hundreds of students from Prince Rupert Middle School, along with several students skipping class at Charles Hays Secondary School in solidarity, protest outside city hall demanding climate action now. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

  • Sep. 23, 2019 5:10 p.m.
  • Poll

Student walkouts took place across the globe on Friday as young people demanded world leaders act on the current climate crisis. With more walkouts planned, do you support how these youth are tackling the issue?

READ MORE: VIDEO: What does PRMS want? Climate action. When do they want it? Now.


Just Posted

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Student walkouts took place across the globe on Friday as young people… Continue reading

Prince Rupert Harley riders revving up for charity

Annual Toy Run set to boost Salvation Army for the Christmas season

Prince Rupert and Port Edward residents rally for record breaking Thanksgiving food drive

Even with a heavy downpour volunteers came out in numbers

Tents pitched outside City Hall to protest treatment of Prince Rupert’s homeless

Former Extreme Weather Shelter worker and the homeless say employees treat them with no respect

Footwork and fundamentals: minor basketball classes return to Prince Rupert

The next generation of basketball talent is getting started on the game’s keys to success

VIDEO AND STORY: Rampage v. Steelheads

Weir scores natural hat trick to take Rampage to first victory of CIHL season

WEB POLL: Do you support students in their school walkouts to demand action on climate change?

Student walkouts took place across the globe on Friday as young people… Continue reading

British man returns to Yukon to tipple his own toe in long-running tradition

So-called sourtoe cocktail is a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Most Read