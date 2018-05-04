Web Poll: Do you support having the owner-operator policy for fish harvesters on the West Coast?

Federal policymakers are considering ways to improve management of Canadian fisheries

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015, file photo, a spring chinook salmon reaches the end of the run at the McKenzie Hatchery, where mature fish are gathering in an annual fall ritual east of Springfield, Ore. Wildlife officials in Oregon are trapping California sea lions that have migrated 130 miles inland and then returning them to the Pacific Ocean in trucks because the pinnipeds have been gorging on threatened steelhead and chinook salmon as they spill over fish ladders at key dams. (File photo)



Do you support having the owner-operator policy for fish harvesters on the West Coast?

READ MORE: Young B.C. fishers instigate study on West Coast licence, quota system

Send your letter to the editor HERE.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter