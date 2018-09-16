Prince Rupert RCMP are urging public to avoid the Butze Rapids Trail until conservation officer deals a wolf that attacked a group of hikers and their dog. (File photo)

WEB POLL: Do you feel safe on Butze Rapids Trail?

A woman called police after her dog was attacked on the Prince Rupert trail last Friday

  • Sep. 16, 2018 6:40 p.m.
  • Poll


READ MORE: RCMP urges caution after wolf attack on Butze Rapids Trail


