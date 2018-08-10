WEB POLL: Do you agree with the government selling Ridley Terminals?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Province cites complexity of construction plan for rail crosing between Prince Rupert and Terrace
Federal government plans to sell the B.C. coal terminal this fall
Udderfest 2018 is underway at the Tom Rooney Playhouse in Prince Rupert from Aug. 8-12
Transport Canada has announced its divesting from the federally-owned coal terminal in Prince Rupert
Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze
Meet the first political candidate for the 2018 municipal elections in Prince Rupert
Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7
David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves
Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died
In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.
A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.
On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.
QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career
Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard
