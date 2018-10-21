Web Poll: Are you pleased with the 2018 election results?

Prince Rupert elected two new councillors and four incumbents, and Port Edward has a new mayor

Candidates and the mayor of Prince Rupert await the election results on Oct. 20. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)



Are you pleased with the election results?

READ MORE: Knut Bjorndal is the new mayor of Port Edward

READ MORE: Council and trustee results in Prince Rupert



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter