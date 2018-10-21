Web Poll: Are you pleased with the 2018 election results?

READ MORE: Knut Bjorndal is the new mayor of Port Edward
Council and trustee results in Prince Rupert
Prince Rupert elected two new councillors and four incumbents, and Port Edward has a new mayor
Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected
Voters in 162 municipalities in B.C. set to elect mayor, council, school board and more
Prince Rupert scored four goals in the first period of its 9-2 victory over Quesnel Kangaroos
Peachland saw their election decided by just one vote
Paul Kennedy has spent more than 40 years working as a vet in Prince Rupert
Rainbow Nation’s host Russel Adams joins the show to talk about elections, cannabis and Halloween
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Kurtis Baute wants to see how long he can last in a 1,000 cubic foot, air-tight greenhouse
The train was carrying more than 360 people
Conservative Leader insists that it will be Justin Trudeau who ‘makes it personal’
Mail will still be delivered but it will be delayed
Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better
Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds
Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog
At 8 p.m. the polls close and the counting begins, stay tuned for updates
Winning by just 10 votes, Bjorndal unseats long-time mayor Dave MacDonald
The fake orders happened throughout Victoria mayor’s re-election campaign
Veteran of 2005 Citizens’ Assembly urges rejection of new voting systems
Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship
