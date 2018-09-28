WEB POLL: Are you happy with the new dog park being built next to Mckay Street Park?

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
A new dog park to replace the dog park at Doug Kerr field is being built on Mckay Street
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Students at Roosevelt School and CHSS learned about residential schools and reconciliation
A new dog park to replace the dog park at Doug Kerr field is being built on Mckay Street
City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for earlier time if possible
North Coast Transition Society asks community to submit art by Oct. 30
Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp
Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement
The Tsihqo’tin National Government will not attempt to ban the limited-entry moose hunt in 2018, Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed
They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.
Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.
U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday
City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for earlier time if possible
Issue was front and centre again on Parliament Hill with Conservative calls to reverse the transfer
With less than a month before ballots are mailed to voters, B.C. appears to be headed for a tight race
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford
Challenging the viewer with her paintings of women
A new dog park to replace the dog park at Doug Kerr field is being built on Mckay Street