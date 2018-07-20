WEB POLL: Are you guilty of foodwaste at home?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
B.C. food retailers are trying to change people’s behaviour to reduce food waste
newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
B.C. food retailers are trying to change people’s behaviour to reduce food waste
The Terrace-based company is looking for damages for unpaid work as it continues Highway 16 work
The 47-year-old male had his first court appearance in Prince Rupert and remains in custody
Prince Rupert RCMP used specialized tactics to apprehend the man wanted for assault with a weapon
Police standoff, Ridley Terminals plans to expand, a community garden and more in Prince Rupert
Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team
Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.
UPDATED: The Dog Creek wildfire has grown substantially over the past two… Continue reading
The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes
Search and Rescue manager says the popular pastime of floating in the summer is inherently dangerous
Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted
A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley
The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws
B.C. food retailers are trying to change people’s behaviour to reduce food waste