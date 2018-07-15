Last year’s first Intertidal Music Festival drew a crowd of enthusiastic dancers. (Shannon Loug / The Northern View)

WEB POLL: Are you going to the Intertidal Music Festival this Saturday?

North Pacific Cannery hosts more than 20 performances July 21

  • Jul. 15, 2018 5:05 p.m.
  • Poll


READ MORE: Intertidal Music Festival back for round two


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Gitga’at First Nation student receives national award

Spencer Greening’s thesis is based on Indigenous expressions of history

WEB POLL: Are you going to the Intertidal Music Festival this Saturday?

North Pacific Cannery hosts more than 20 performances July 21

Touchet wins Terrace golf tournament

Touchet partnered with Ann Holmes to win the 2018 Ladies Open golf tournament

Heart of Our City: Julie Enman shares tools of empowerment

Coast Mountain College instructor teaches carpentry and confidence in Prince Rupert and abroad

Intertidal Music Festival back for round two

More than 20 performances throughout the day at the North Pacific Cannery on July 21

Rushbrook Trail officially open

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 14 to officially unveil the new trail to the public

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Northern B.C. cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Amber Ly is taking her experience aboard the tall ship Royalist with to Cowichan July 19-22

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Most Read

  • WEB POLL: Are you going to the Intertidal Music Festival this Saturday?

    North Pacific Cannery hosts more than 20 performances July 21