Not all seafood products are being labelled properly, according to an Oceana Canada study. (Pixabay photo)

WEB POLL: Are you confident the seafood you purchase is labelled properly?

Nearly half of the seafood sold in Canada is mislabelled according to an Oceana study

  • Sep. 1, 2018 4:18 p.m.
  • Poll


READ MORE: Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

READ MORE: Stringent seafood labelling system at North Coast fish plant

Send us your comments or a Letter to the Editor.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Heart of Our City: By the beat of Devon Clifton’s drum

Clifton began Prince Rupert’s Big Northern Lights dancing group in 2010

WEB POLL: Are you confident the seafood you purchase is labelled properly?

Nearly half of the seafood sold in Canada is mislabelled according to an Oceana study

Rampage season schedule set

The Rampage the Kitimat Ice Demons in their first home game Oct. 6

MVP of the Week: A cop riding for cancer

Prince Rupert RCMP officer Devon Gerrits is training for his first Tour de North Cops for Cancer

RCMP briefs: Reported break-and-enter actually yoga class

Files from Prince Rupert police for Aug. 21 to 28

This Week Podcast — Episode 100

Tyler, Kim and Joey are back for the centennial episode on Prince Rupert community news

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

VIDEO: Cougars at play in B.C. backyard

Woman spots pair of juvenile cougars in her yard

Crews hold wildfire near Okanagan Falls

A Fire west of the town closed the highway last night

Trump warns Congress not to ‘interfere’ with NAFTA negotiations

Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada

Wolves kill dog on Tofino beach

“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”

Prisoner charged after alleged Vancouver General Hospital escape

Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody

Trans Mountain expansion could be delayed for years: experts

The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline

B.C. sees 25% jump in inhaler use from wildfire smoke

Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories

Most Read