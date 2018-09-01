WEB POLL: Are you confident the seafood you purchase is labelled properly?

Send us your comments or a Letter to the Editor.
Nearly half of the seafood sold in Canada is mislabelled according to an Oceana study
Clifton began Prince Rupert’s Big Northern Lights dancing group in 2010
Prince Rupert RCMP officer Devon Gerrits is training for his first Tour de North Cops for Cancer
Files from Prince Rupert police for Aug. 21 to 28
Tyler, Kim and Joey are back for the centennial episode on Prince Rupert community news
Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7
Congress must approve any rewrite of the deal, and could refuse to endorse one that excludes Canada
“It looks like [the dog] wandered out onto the beach and was attacked by the wolves and killed.”
Andrew Barry Dollman charged with assaulting peace officer with weapon, escaping from lawful custody
The federal government will have to redo its consultation with all affected First Nations along the pipeline
Weekly increases saw thousands of people with breathing problems reach for their puffers during air quality advisories
Steven Fletcher, an Independent member of the legislature, posted about his former grade 7 teacher
The community on Hudson Bay has been isolated since spring flooding in 2017
First Contact follows six Canadians as they learn the truth behind many racial stereotypes
Old-school gym classes can set people up to be inactive for life, one study suggests
Smithers man wants a federal review of TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project
The Rampage the Kitimat Ice Demons in their first home game Oct. 6
Dignitaries include national defence minister, parliamentary secretary for U.S.-Canada relations