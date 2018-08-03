Should the ammonia leak investigation be made public once complete?

WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.
WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.
Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada
Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall
Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River
Why the City of Prince Rupert should rethink a tax exemption for a low-income housing project
Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay
Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7
One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence
More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek
Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship
Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months
Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes
Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing
To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.
WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.