WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the causes of the ammonia leak that took place at the Civic Centre on July 4 (File Photo)

Should the ammonia leak investigation be made public once complete?

WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.


WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.

READ MORE: Two taken to hospital after ammonia leak at recreation centre

READ MORE: Civic Centre ammonia incident one of numerous cases occurring in B.C. since 2007


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Should the ammonia leak investigation be made public once complete?

WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.

Firefighters’ scramble returns for sixth year

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Former Anchor Inn to be home to 46 low-income units

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society hopes to be ready by fall

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

In Our Opinion: In all fairness

Why the City of Prince Rupert should rethink a tax exemption for a low-income housing project

This Week Podcast — Episode 96

Interview with housing minister Selina Robinson and why Jeff King is working on a mural in Cow Bay

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

1 woman dead in first suspected homicide in Terrace since 2015

One person in custody after 59-year old woman found dead inside residence

Remote B.C. community under wildfire evacuation order

More crews arrive today at Alkali Lake wildfire now moving toward Telegraph Creek

B.C. tech company featured in Ruby Roxx documentary

Two Hats Security takes on cyberbullying and talks about global citizenship

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Report ranked hundreds of Canadian cities based on affordability and low taxes

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Most Read

  • Should the ammonia leak investigation be made public once complete?

    WorkSafeBC is currently investigating the cause of the ammonia leak at the Civic Centre on July 4.