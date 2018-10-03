POLL: What do you think is the biggest issue for the 2018 municipal election?

Tell us what election issues matter most to you.
As voting day in Prince Rupert and Port Edward approaches, tell us what do you care about most?
The $40-billion project, announced Tuesday in a joint NEWS conference with Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will carry natural gas through a pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat before being shipped overseas
Prince Rupert one of the municipalities asking for more grant assistance
The eight council candidates are competing for six available seats in the upcoming election
Pitch Please! beat the Diamond Diggers 12-10 in extra innings.
Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta
The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John
Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason
Mennonite Disaster Services spent four months building a home, and are building three more in the region
Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager
Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids
B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space
Acknowledges there’ll be problems
Earl Pfeifer, who lives in Crawford Bay, set to appear before appeal board for five-day hearing
Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday
Oct. 1-7 marks annual observance of printed news media
Advocates say many vaping products are made by tobacco companies and contain nicotine, and their flavours and packaging imitate candy
Each roll of 25 coins was worth $50 and the Mounties say they were exchanged between March and May