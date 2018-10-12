POLL: Should the Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement be renegotiated?

What do you think should be done about the 37-year-old agreement between Prince Rupert and Port Ed?


What do you think should be done about the Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement?

Related: Rupert mayor calls for public debate on Ridley Island Tax Share

Related: All candidates agree, Ridley Island tax agreement stays


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on
://www.facebook.com/thenorthernview/ target=_blank>Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

POLL: Should the Ridley Island Tax Sharing Agreement be renegotiated?

What do you think should be done about the 37-year-old agreement between Prince Rupert and Port Ed?

Rupert mayor calls for public debate on Ridley Island Tax Share

Tensions grow between neighbouring communities over a 37-year-old agreement

School trustee candidates on why you should choose them

Prince Rupert School District 52 candidates meet at Javadotcup at 7 p.m. for a public forum Oct. 11

Choosing what’s best for baby

Midwifery care should be a mother’s choice - so what’s taking so long?

Part 1: Death of Retail in Prince Rupert

A three-part series that investigates the shrinking retail sector on the North Coast of B.C.

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

BrettKavanaugh.com launched as a site to help sexual assault survivors

The site is hosted by Fix The Court, a non-partisan judicial reform organization focused on calling for greater transparency in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Canada’s Bob Knuckey aims to push world Ironman envelope at age 70

The 70-year-old retired teacher from Ontario has pulled out all the stops in training to both win his age group Saturday in Kona, Hawaii, and to break the record currently held by another Canadian.

50,000 pink flags planted at B.C. park shine light on sex-selection abortion

We Need a Law group ‘advocates for fetal interest’ protection: legal counsel

Most Read