The deadline for Elections BC to received the referendum on electoral reform is Nov. 30. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress) (Black Press file photo)

Have you mailed in your vote for the B.C. electoral reform referendum?

As of Nov. 22 only 27% of voters had mailed in their reform packages

  • Nov. 23, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • Poll


READ MORE: Elections BC may allow more time to cast referendum ballots due to postal strike


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
