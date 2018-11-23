Have you mailed in your vote for the B.C. electoral reform referendum?

newsroom@thenorthernview.com
As of Nov. 22 only 27% of voters had mailed in their reform packages
Several memorials and a funds page have been announced
DFO and Ocean Networks Canada on above average temperatures in the northeast Pacific
New Mills Memorial project in $400 million range
Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today
Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough
Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in
Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.
Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.
They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.
President Donald Trump was sure to congratulate himself, telling the officers that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.
Rose Ciotoli can’t imagine teaching anywhere but Prince Rupert
Gitxsan artist, Shar Wilson pitched her clothing company, Finawear to the popular show in the spring
B.C. family hasn’t had road access to private land for 1.5 years due to dispute with Province
Several memorials and a funds page have been announced
Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’
Seven people were arrested, although all have been released pending investigation
Students Julius Watts and brothers Kai and Kohen Chan represented at Masters Cup