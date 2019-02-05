Last year, the B.C. government switched family day from the 11th to the 18th, but some 2019 calendars didn’t get the memo. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Does your calendar have the right date for Family Day?

The holiday was officially switched in 2018 but some calendar companies didn’t get the memo for 2019

Last year, the B.C. government elected to switch the date of the provincial holiday, Family Day, from the 11th to the 18th to align with the rest of the provinces that celebrate the holiday.

The holiday had originally been scheduled for the 11th to allow for two long weekends in February, giving B.C tourism a much-needed influx of money, especially the ski industry.

READ MORE: Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

One year later in 2019, some calendars have the wrong date marked, still showing Family Day as occurring on the 11th of February. Does your calender have the right date for Family Day?


To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WEB POLL: Are you drinking Prince Rupert’s tap water?

Just Posted

Does your calendar have the right date for Family Day?

The holiday was officially switched in 2018 but some calendar companies didn’t get the memo for 2019

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

Prince Rupert not ready for commercial cannabis yet

City has yet to form policy on growing cannabis for commercial sale

Arctic outflow chills North Coast inland

Environment Canada warns of frostbite and strong winter winds

Haida-language film Edge of the Knife showing in Prince Rupert

Sgaawaay K’uuna has been featured at festivals across Canada

B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

B.C. Premier John Horgan renews ties with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee

West Coast bromance includes speech to state legislature in Olympia

Australian man, dog visit B.C. cities in final leg of North American tour

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

40% of Canadians want less immigration: poll

Views on legal immigration depends on age, and province, Research Co. says

Controversial Canadian city councillor questions whether the Earth is round

Nathalie Lemieux is already under fire for denying the existence of Islamophobia

B.C. cryptocurrency exchange gets court orders amid hunt for $180M in assets

Gerald Cotten, CEO and sole director of the trading platform QuadrigaCX, was travelling in India on Dec. 9 when he died suddenly

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical ‘Western Canada Party’: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Most Read