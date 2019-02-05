Does your calendar have the right date for Family Day?

Last year, the B.C. government elected to switch the date of the provincial holiday, Family Day, from the 11th to the 18th to align with the rest of the provinces that celebrate the holiday.
The holiday had originally been scheduled for the 11th to allow for two long weekends in February, giving B.C tourism a much-needed influx of money, especially the ski industry.
One year later in 2019, some calendars have the wrong date marked, still showing Family Day as occurring on the 11th of February. Does your calender have the right date for Family Day?
