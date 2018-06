The U.S. imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 meeting in Quebec, June 8, 2018. (Prime Minister’s Office)



Do you think a trade war with the U.S. will help or harm Prince Rupert?

READ MORE: U.S. to slap steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico

READ MORE: Five of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Send us your letter to the editor.



matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter