Art, fun and food were on hand for the annual event

The 2019 Digby Island Art Show took place in the community of Dodge Cove on June 1.

Always a popular event with those from Prince Rupert, the event gives local artists the opportunity to showcase their work to the visiting crowd. The day offers a variety of additional activities, including live music, food, and the opportunity to hike the island’s picturesque trails.

Alex Kurial | Journalist