VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby tickets are now available!

More that $15,000 in cash and prizes to be caught this coming Labour Day weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at The Northern View, SeaSport Outboard Marina, Pacific Net and Twine and Port Edward General Store and are only $25. Buy yours now before the tickets sell out.

For further information call Sherry Beal at: 250-627-7166 ext 2002 or e-mail sbeal.nccs@citywest.ca

READ MORE: Rules and regulations for the Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

READ MORE: The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

