The two fell into a deep mud pit during a storm

An elephant and her calf are rescued from a deep pit in Thailand. (Associated Press/screenshot)

National Park officials in central Thailand pulled off a remarkable double rescue of an elephant calf and its mother after they both fell into a deep pit during a storm, in Nakhon Nayok province. (July 15)

rescueThailandWildlife