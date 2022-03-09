A portion of Highway 12 just north of Lytton has apparently collapsed. The Highway is closed in both directions as Drive BC conducts a geotechnical assessment on the area. (Bill Paul photo)

VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Meanwhile, a rockslide has closed Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet

It’s been nearly four months since B.C.’s highways were devastated by atmospheric rivers that caused widespread washouts, rockslides and flooding. Now two B.C. highways are closed due to geotechnical issues.

Highway 12 is closed in both directions just north of Lytton due to an apparent road collapse. A video posted to social media shows the highway crumbled along the bank of the Fraser River. DriveBC said crews are conducting a geotechnical investigation of the site between Six Mile Road and Kirby Flat Road for 4.8 kilometres to determine the cause of the collapse.

Meanwhile, Highway 99 is closed between Pemberton and Lillooet after a rockslide occurred between Lil’wat Place and Seton Lake Road earlier this week. The slide is near Duffy Lake Provincial Park where rockslides killed five people during the Nov. 14 atmospheric river.

An aerial view of the March rockslide near Duffy Lake Provincial Park on Highway 99. (DriveBC)

DriveBC has not determined a cause for either of the closures. Updates on both closures are expected Wednesday afternoon (March 9). Until the closures are lifted, the only way in or out of Lillooet is along Highway 99 northeast toward Cache Creek.

READ MORE: Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

READ MORE: B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

