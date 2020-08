More than $15,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs on September 5

More than $15,000 in cash and prizes will be on the line at the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby on Labour Day Weekend.

The 2020 The Northern View Tyee Fishing Derby will be held on Sept. 5 with all proceeds benefiting North Coast Community Services.

READ MORE: Rules and regulations for the Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

READ MORE: The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5