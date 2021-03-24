BLANK SPACER

VIDEO: Age-enhanced sketch marks 30th anniversary of B.C. boy’s disappearance

After disappearing at age four, Victoria’s Michael Dunahee has been missing since 1991

On the 30th anniversary of one of Greater Victoria’s most notorious missing persons cases, family members hope a new age-enhanced sketch will help them find answers.

Four-year-old Michael Dunahee went missing from a playground in Victoria in 1991. Despite an extensive search involving hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies, he was never found.

“We have always kept our hope alive,” Crystal Dunahee said. “It is our hope that this new sketch, which shows what Michael may look like today, as a grown man, will help bring us the answers we need.”

On March 24, 1991, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the four-year-old boy went missing from the Blanshard school playground, just a short distance away from his family. A large number of people were in the area at the time for a touch football game.

Investigators are releasing a new age-enhanced sketch to mark the 30th anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance. (Courtesy of VicPD)

“Someone out there knows what happened to Michael that day 30 years ago and where Michael is today. We need to hear from that person,” said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Victoria Police Department’s historical case review section.

ALSO READ: Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

The investigation into his disappearance remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada. To help gather information, a new online tip portal has been launched at vicpd.ca/michaeldunaheetips.

“It is absolutely heart-breaking to know this family has been searching for their child for three decades,” said Lianna McDonald, executive director at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection. “Michael did not just vanish. Someone somewhere knows what happened to him. It’s been 30 years – it’s time to come forward and share that information and help this hurting family.”

Crystal added she believes the new sketch, compared to computer-generated images, is a better representation of what the family thinks Michael would look like now.

“Michael’s story really hits home for all of us. It’s my hope that my work, in some small way, helps resolve this file,” B.C. RCMP sketch artist Cpl. Virginia Bernier said in a statement.

More to come.

Most Read