Simona Ionita was one of servers loading up plates at the festival put on by L’Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest.

Sugar Shack 2018: Sugary treats and tasty eats

The 2018 Sugar Shack Festival was a hit on Jan 28

The aroma of delicious breakfast delights filled the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on Sunday morning as the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest held its eighth annual Sugar Shack Festival from Jan. 25-28.

The weekend was packed with activities such as a screening of The Midwife, a night of improv at the Tom Rooney Playhouse and a performance by Quebec duo Melisande at the Lester Centre.

However the highlight of the festival as always was popular Sugar Shack brunch on Jan. 27 where diners were treated to delectible French-Canadian treats while being serenaded by the rhythmic sounds of The Gypsy Moondogs.

Children also lined up to have their faces painted, and taste delicious treats being served.


