The view from the clubhouse out over the 1st tee box. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

VIDEO: Prince Rupert Golf Club is open for 2019 with turf that weathered well over winter

The Prince Rupert Golf Course is now open to the public for the 2019 season.

The Northern View recently visited the course to speak to the new golf pro, Tyler Stene, and to see what conditions the course is in after winter and to talk about the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

“Our superintendent Peter Drake has done a great job defending the greens through the winter,” Stene commented on the condition of the greens at the club.

“He has told me personally how nice the greens are turning out to be.”

Stene is set to bring some positive changes with a focus on junior programs and maintaining the course throughout the 2019 season.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The practice green and 18th fairway behind. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

Previous story
Sparks fly as SUV speeds down wrong side of Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Just Posted

Identifying child care space needs in Prince Rupert

B.C. government is providing a $25,000 grant for more than 70 communities to help improve daycare

Prince Rupert U17s are 2019 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament champs

This year’s tournament held in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

Police investigating after body found in Terrace

Discovery Friday afternoon near Olson Ave.

Grant Lawrence brings stories and songs to Rupert

Luke Wallace, Rachelle van Zanten will support April 13 event as musical guests

Taylor Northcott will help build Arizona State hockey

Prince Rupert hockey star was a Seawolf before moving south for sports school

Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

VIDEO: Prince Rupert Golf Club is open for 2019 with turf that weathered well over winter

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

Search and rescue team helicopters injured climber from B.C. provincial park

A 30-year-old woman suffered a suspected lower-limb fracture in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Trudeau in Vancouver to support Tamara Taggart at Liberal nomination event

The former broadcaster is seeking the nomination for the Vancouver Kingsway riding

Trudeau calls May 6 byelection for B.C. riding of Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The riding opened up when Sheila Malcolmson resigned in January

B.C. VIEWS: The hijacking of our education system gathers speed

Children taught to strike and shout fringe far-left demands

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Calgary captain has 3 points as Flames torch Canucks 3-1

Giordano leads way as Alberta side cracks 100-point plateau

Most Read