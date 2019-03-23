Rupert’s greens ready for golf season

VIDEO: Prince Rupert Golf Club is open for 2019 with turf that weathered well over winter

The view from the clubhouse out over the 1st tee box. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Golf Course is now open to the public for the 2019 season.

The Northern View recently visited the course to speak to the new golf pro, Tyler Stene, and to see what conditions the course is in after winter and to talk about the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Tyler Stene joins golf club as new pro in Prince Rupert

“Our superintendent Peter Drake has done a great job defending the greens through the winter,” Stene commented on the condition of the greens at the club.

“He has told me personally how nice the greens are turning out to be.”

Stene is set to bring some positive changes with a focus on junior programs and maintaining the course throughout the 2019 season.



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter