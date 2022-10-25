A woman walks past a Halloween shop in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a shock campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch their sexy nurse costumes for real uniforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

Campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed, present realistic image

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

