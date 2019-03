The 2019 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament is being held in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village this week.

The largest basketball tournament in Canada JANT 2019 features a record-breaking number of teams from across B.C., 84 in all.

The tournament features five days of play by teams in the U13 Boys and Girls divisions, and the U17 Boys and Girls divisions.

The Northern Sentinel caught some of the action on Day 1 of the tournament.

