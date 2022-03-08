New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh responds to a question during a news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian immigration program for Ukraine too limited: Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada should not limit its new immigration program for people fleeing Ukraine just to Ukrainian citizens. Two Ukrainian-Canadians got emotional describing how hard it is for their families in Ukraine to get to safety.

RussiaUkraine

Previous story
Trudeau heading to Europe as Ukraine crisis intensifies

Just Posted

Iryna Levkovytska, a Prince Rupert Nurse flew to Poland to assist her family in Ukraine on March 7, is pictured in an older photo with her sister Kateryna Tiurina. A Freefunder campaign has been established for medical and safety supplies and to assist with bringing her family to Canada. (Photo: supplied)
To Ukraine with heart – funding campaign for Prince Rupert couple headed to warzone

International Women's Day on March 8, will be celebrated in many nations across the world with the theme being #Break the Bias. (Image: Supplied)
Millar Time: Choices from inside the fence

Two players tumble in game one, on March 4 of the best of three playoff series between Rupert Rampage and Terrace Rivers Kings.
Rampage tumble to River Kings in playoffs

Prince Rupert resident, Anatolii Levkovytskyi, points to his home city in Ukraine on March 4, which has been destroyed by bombing and missile attacks where his brother is fighting on the front lines. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert nurse and husband flying to Ukraine to save family