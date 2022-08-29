(Black Press Media Creative)

‘Synthetic’ Embryo Breakthrough Could Help Solve Organ Donor Shortage

British scientists have successfully created a “synthetic” embryo with a brain and a beating heart.the creation could solve the donor shortage crisis and prevent miscarriages. The breakthrough could also be used to reduce the need for animal experimentation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
This Day in History: Hurricane Katrina

Just Posted

The first Kaien Island Seaside Pop-up Market drew crowds of vendors and marketgoers on Aug. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kaien Island Pop-up Market a sell-out success in Prince Rupert

Terrace filmmaker Jaylene Matthews (left) with activist for missing and murdered women Gladys Radek during filming. (Submitted photo)
MMIWG: Documentary follows northwest B.C. activist Gladys Radek’s lifetime journey for justice

Rainy weather is for the birds - or not as they take cover in Prince Rupert on Aug. 28. A rainfall warning has been issued for Prince Rupert, Kitimat and places along the north coast for heavy rain expected until Aug. 30. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rainfall warning in Prince Rupert and Kitimat

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief councillor Corrinna Leween. (File photo)
Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto partner on archaeological project in British Columbia