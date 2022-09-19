Can Covid still impact your sleep?

According to a survey conducted in July by the Harris Poll, about 18% of respondents say they get less sleep now than prior to the pandemic.

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

The survey, taken on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, found that 19% of respondents said they struggle to sleep because of stress. .In 2021, Ohio State’s medical center had 29% more referrals for insomnia treatment when compared to 2018. Dr. Aneesa Das, a sleep specialist and professor of internal medicine, says that stress disrupts sleep since it can boost heart rate and blood pressure. It can also lead to upset stomachs and tense muscles. The survey highlighted another problem: bad sleep habits.Those bad sleep habits include phone use before bed, not keeping a regular schedule and spending too much time in the bedroom.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

According to Das, the answer may be rethinking your sleep habits. Das suggests a cool, dark and quiet bedroom that should only be used for sleep and intimacy. Other important steps are keeping a regular sleep/wake schedule, getting exercise, spending time in the sun and stopping caffeine consumption after 2 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19

Previous story
Pope Francis Says Religion Can’t Justify the ‘Evil’ of War
Next story
Demi Lovato Says She , “‘Can’t Do This Anymore’.”

Just Posted

Students at several schools in Prince Rupert, such as ones in Annunciation School, helped label food donation bags for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Collections will be on Sept. 28. (Photo: supplied, Aisa Smithanik)
Bags for food bounty donations being delivered in Prince Rupert week of Sept. 19

Jackie Bromley took part in the 41 st Prince Rupert Harley Riders’ poker and toy drive for the Salvation Army Christmas hamper program. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Harley Riders kick-started Christmas hamper donations

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Richard Wong hosted a thank you dinner for the assistance of Prince Rupert First Nations drummers who helped take the Canada Day drumming event international after six years. Wong also gave thanks to Amy Wong who assisted in organizing the dinner and who he laughed was the most famous person in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Richard Wong hosted a thank you dinner for the assistance of Prince Rupert First Nations drummers who helped take the Canada Day drumming event international after six years. Wong also gave thanks to Amy Wong who assisted in organizing the dinner and who he laughed was the most famous person in the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Thank you in Prince Rupert held for drumming event which is now international