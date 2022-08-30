(Black Press Media Creative)

Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in 22-Minute audio clip

Last November, Britney Spears won a legal battle to free herself from a 13-year conservatorship that dictated both her personal and professional life. The pop star is sharing more about her experience during that difficult period.

On August 28, the singer posted a 22-minute clip to YouTube addressing the conservatorship and the alleged abuse involved.

“I was scared broken. I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it,” Spears, via YouTube.

The singer’s mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the recording with a post on her Instagram the same day. “Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

Spears released her first new single in six years with ‘Hold Me Closer,’ a collaboration with Elton John. “I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time and I’m so grateful”, Spears said in her video.

“But if you’re a weird, if you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time and you needed to hear a story like this today so you don’t feel alone, know this: my life has been far from easy and you’re not alone,” Spears, via YouTube.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

britney spears

Previous story
How Are Earbuds Affecting Your Hearing?

Just Posted

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach, Minister of International Development Harjit S. Sajjan and Port Edward Mayor Knut Bjorndal on Aug. 23 at North Pacific Cannery after the minister announced a new north coast office of PacifiCan. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Feds and region will work together to raise the voice of Prince Rupert and area, Minister International Dev. says

A flood watch advisory has been issued for areas shown in orange. (BC River Forecast Centre)
Flood watch advisory issued for north coast area due to heavy rainfall

The first Kaien Island Seaside Pop-up Market drew crowds of vendors and marketgoers on Aug. 27. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kaien Island Pop-up Market a sell-out success in Prince Rupert

Fieldwork undertaken by Kitselas Geothermal to explore the feasibility of a geothermal power project at Lakelse Lake. (Photo courtesy Kitselas Geothermal)
Shell signs deal with Kitselas Geothermal in northwest B.C.