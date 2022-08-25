(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye, Barbie Ferreira, via Instagram Story on August 24.

Daybreak Farms general manager Kieran Christison thanked the community for their “eggstraordinary” support as the farm can now get started on upgrades. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
City of Terrace backs northwest B.C.’s biggest egg producer to double output

Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)
Edmonton cyclist on journey to honour missing, murdered women

The commerical fishermen’s union is calling for DFO to implement a small starter fishery where seines and gillnets fish in Johnstone straits, the Gulf of Georgia, and the Fraser River to a small initial catch ceiling. (File photo)
Commercial fisherman’s union concerned over Ottawa’s rejection of Pacific Salmon Commission recommendations

The Fairview-Ridley Connector road was officially opened on Aug. 24 by Shaun Stevenson, PRPA president & CEO; Harjit Sajjan, Minister of International Development; Chief Harold Leighton, Metlakatla First Nation; Sm’ooygit Gitxoon (Hereditary Chief Alex Campbell), Ricardo Alvarez, DP World Prince Rupert General Manager. (Photo: supplied)
A long road to opening the Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor in Prince Rupert