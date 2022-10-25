Adidas drops Ye after comments made on social media

Following the recent controversy brought on by Ye’s antisemitic comments on social media, Adidas has cut ties with the rapper.

The company issued a statement on Oct. 25, saying that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech.”. Adidas also called Ye’s comment’s “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous” and said they contrasted the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Adidas and Ye first started collaborating in 2013, with the company calling it "the most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand."

But their relationship has become strained over the years, and in October the partnership was put under review after Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. The phrase is categorized as a “hate slogan” by the Anti-Defamation League.

It is often used by white supremacists such as the Ku Klux Klan. Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt commended Adidas for its action. It illustrates that antisemitism is unacceptable and creates consequences.

Without a doubt, Adidas has done the right thing by cutting ties with Ye after his vicious antisemitic rants, Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO.

In the end, Adidas’ action sends a powerful message that antisemitism and bigotry have “no place in society”, Jonathan Greenblatt, Anti-Defamation League CEO. Last week, ‘Vogue’ and Balenciaga also cut ties with Ye

