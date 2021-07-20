Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

Staff and clients from the Fraser River Lodge caught this white sturgeon on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Fraser River Lodge)

‘Virgin’ sturgeon caught in Fraser River more than 11 feet long

‘Catches like this are extremely rare,’ according to folks at the Fraser River Lodge

The white sturgeon caught Saturday in the Fraser River was more than 11 feet in length, and had never been caught before, according to a fishing lodge rep in Agassiz.

“Our excellent team of guides managed to find a virgin (never before caught) 11’5” length and 56” girth white sturgeon in the Fraser River,” said Kate Wisse, media assistant at the Fraser River Lodge.

“Catches like this are extremely rare and are always exciting to be a part of.”

They were happy to showcase what they called “a momentous occasion” by sharing the photo of the mammoth sturgeon, which weighed more than 800 pounds.

The fish’s age is unknown but it could be more than 100 years old, she added.

“There was an hour-long battle with multiple obstacles, manoeuvring around the Agassiz bridge pillars, an island and there were trees popping up from the water and hitting the boat,” Wisse said.

RELATED: Albino sturgeon caught on the Fraser near Yale

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser River

Previous story
With Tuesday’s Bezos space launch, Blue Origin engineers look for more ‘extreme elation’

Just Posted

Mapping shows the development area of a potential new city center with possible housing, commercial space, and a pedestrian mall. The proposal, a partnership between Northern Savings Credit Union and the City of Prince Rupert was announced July 20. (Image supplied)
Housing, pedestrian mall, and commercial development for downtown announced

Jessica Friesen community paramedic with Prince Rupert BC Ambulance Service explains on May 26, some of the challenges faced by ambulance staff and paramedics during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Province issues new directives to Northern Health to ensure ambulance efficiency at hospitals

Renovations to Prince Rupert Regional Hospital’s main floor lobby, emergency room, and operating room are listed in a request for proposal posted July 16 on BC Bid by Northern Health. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
P.R. hospital plans reno’s to lobby, operating and emergency rooms

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7