VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

Passengers on board Swoop Airlines flight 312 watched this frightening scene after the plane hit a flock of birds on Tuesday morning.

The plane struck the birds shortly after taking off from Abbotsford International Airport and was forced to turn back to make an emergency landing.

Witnesses claimed the aircraft made a booming sound after hitting the birds, and some said they saw flames.

The pilots landed the aircraft without further incident.

