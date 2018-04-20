Video: RCMP investigation gets a deer little photobomb

Princeton RCMP were conducting a drug investigation in Princeton which a deer strolled through

An RCMP investigation was photobombed Friday morning by a passerby who later refused to give her name.

The incident occurred in a parking lot adjacent to Highway 3 in Princeton, at about 8:30 a.m.

Constable Ryan Henley was conducting a drug investigation that resulted from a traffic complaint.

A man was handcuffed and briefly taken into custody.

After a thorough search of the vehicle the driver was released without charges.

Henley said the man was not from the area.

However, it is believed the deer is a local resident.

