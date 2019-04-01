Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Two rare white lion cubs have been born in a Crimean safari park.

The male and female cubs arrived in the Taygan lion park near Belogorsk several days ago but haven’t been named yet.

There are about 300 white lions in the world – many of them in captivity

The Taygan park, the first lion park in Europe, was established by enthusiast Oleg Zubkov in 2006 and now houses 60 big cats, including more than 20 white lions.

Watch the adorable video below:

(The Associated Press)

READ MORE: Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

READ MORE: B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke
Next story
Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP not joking on April Fool’s Day

Prince Rupert police searching for impaired drivers, proper licensing and insurance

Sande Overpass open after delays caused by tipped logging truck

Terrace RCMP investigating cause of incident

Major shipping service added to Port of Prince Rupert

Fairview Container Terminal welcomes its first visit from Zim Integrated Shipping Services

Nisga’a speakers in Prince Rupert silent no more

MULTIMEDIA: Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society hosts its first Blessing Feast

Controlled burn in the industrial area causes smog over Prince Rupert

Residents voice concerns over the smoke seen over Kaien Island

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in B.C.

Provincial government says $50M in revitalization is money well spent

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

Most Read