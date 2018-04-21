VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

Mmm salt…

A moose in B.C.’s northern capital couldn’t get enough of the salt left on the side of a man’s pickup truck – thankfully caught on camera for the rest of use to watch with glee.

The pickup truck belongs to Tab Baker, who uploaded the video to Facebook with the caption “there’s a moose in my garage.”

The video went viral, being viewed more than 110,000 times so far.

After a minute-or-so, Baker can be heard telling the moose it’s time to go.

“OK moose, time to go, get out of here, carry on!,” he says.

Last year, after a Calgary couple’s video of a moose licking their car windows went viral, the Alberta government issued a warning to provincial park visitors that moose can become aggressive.

In Canada, an average female moose weighs 750 to 926 pounds and a male moose averages between 992 and 1,102 pounds.

