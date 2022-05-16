FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night, May 15, 2022 into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, the longest totality of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

VIDEO: Moon goes blood red in ‘Eclipse for the Americas’

Moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises

A total lunar eclipse graced the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The celestial action unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It will be the first so-called blood moon in a year.

Observers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America had prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting. Partial stages of the eclipse were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Left out: Alaska, Asia and Australia.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lunar Eclipse

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Prince Charles to come face to face with ‘woolly doppelgänger’ on royal tour

Just Posted

Kaitlyn Bailey is a new journalist for the Northern View and the Haida Gwaii Observer. (Photo: Deb Meissner)
Kailtyn’s Korner – Hello, North Coast

Prince Rupert Fire Rescue Department battles a blaze on May 1, that spread from the previous Rose’s Oriental Food and Gifts and destroyed the Belmont Hotel. The fire has been suspicious and is under criminal investigation for arson.
Arson investigation opened by Prince Rupert RCMP

Tommy Hyunh places first in the long jump, with a distance of 5.15 metres at the Smithers high school track and field mini-meet on May 7. (Photo: Supplied/Barton Hughes)
Prince Rupert student jumps to first at regional track and field meet

The Harbour Theatre Prince Rupert is issuing a casting call for new members to join their playbill in the many events offered. A Wednesday night improv group starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs for about an hour each week. Anyone is welcome is to stop by the Tom Rooney Theatre to check it out. “A bunch of us get together, some of us who have been doing improv for years, some are just getting started, and some are first-timers,” Tristan Higginson, treasurer said. “We play improv games, and it’s very low pressure. It’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of laughs.”
Harbour Theatre Prince Rupert setting the stage