A family of bears took a dip in Coquitlam, B.C., to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave this weekend. (Lyle Jeffrey/Twitter)

VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Bears were trying to cool off during a record-breaking heat wave

If you think you’re having a hard time during the heat wave, just imagine being a being covered in thick black fur.

That’s a situation a mother bear and her cubs found themselves in but the resourceful animals still managed to find a way to cool off.

A video posted to social media by Coquitlam resident Lyle Jeffrey showed the bear family taking a dip in his pool.

