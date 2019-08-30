VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

Amatuer comics who think they bombed at their first open-mic-night may feel less shame after hearing these famous comics talk about their stage-fails.

Almost every new comedian experiences humiliation. If you embarrassed yourself, it doesn’t mean you suck and should never show your face in public again.

Well it might.

But even so, try listening to these comedians talk about the rough times and you might feel better.

Want to try the open-mic? Most comedy clubs have an open-mic night once a week if you’re feeling brave.

Abbotsford’s Yuk Yuk’s just started a new weekly slot for first timers at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Previous story
Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

Just Posted

Nothing to stop Alaska from harvesting all sockeye swimming to B.C., says conservation group

“Fisheries in Southeast Alaska have harvested well over a quarter million sockeye salmon”

Central Coast Coho Limited Entry Demonstration Fishery set to close

All fish caught in the affected areas to undergo inspection

Heiltsuk Nation among recipients of federal heritage funding

Sacred Journey Travelling Exhibit out of Bella Bella highlights importance of ocean-going canoe

Elevated levels of lead found in homes after City of Prince Rupert tests first flushing

City issuing flushing reminder for residences and businesses that may contain lead in plumbing

Close call for Leighton in Metlakatla elections, three incumbent councillors leaving

The Chief and Council elections were held on Aug. 28.

Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Second degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old male

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

Most Read