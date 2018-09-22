VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

One part eerie and another part aesthetically pleasing – a mall before it becomes a mall isn’t something the average person gets to see.

But reporters with The Canadian Press got a behind-the-scenes look at a new mall just north of Calgary that has only nine of the 517 retail spaces open for business.

In Balzac, Alta., New Horizon Mall was expected to host its grand opening in October. But developers have postponed until next year.

Meanwhile, the seven business owners now located inside the mall, where able to take ownership of their spaces in May.

Check it out for yourself:

Previous story
CUTENESS OVERLOAD: 2 sea otters hold hands at the Vancouver Aquarium

Just Posted

Prince Rupert youth rugby receives new gear

Port of Prince Rupert contributed $24,215 to help purchase training equipment and instruction

WEB POLL: How will the lack of a mayoral race affect your decision to vote

Lee Brain was acclaimed as mayor on Sept. 21 after no other candidate entered the 2018 race

CMTN unveils renovated House of Cedar

$18.4M upgrade and renovation cited as key to modern trades training

Mr. “I’ll do it” given volunteer of the year honours by International Sailors Society

Morris Kaardal honored with volunteer award on Sept. 18 at Prince Rupert Seafarers’s Mission

Toy Run aims to break its own record

With sun in the forecast Harley Riders’ president hopes to see more riders at the Prince Rupert event

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

VIDEO: Inside an eerily empty mall in Canada

Only seven of 517 retail spaces are open for business as the grand opening postponed to next year

B.C. wildfires burned large areas affected by mountain pine beetles: Experts

The mountain pine beetle epidemic affected more than 180,000 square kilometres in B.C.

Tens of thousands without power following tornado in Ottawa region

Hydro Ottawa says more than 170,000 customers were without power early this morning

BALONEY METER: Do Liberal policies mean a typical family is $2,000 richer?

MPs took to Twitter to talk how ‘typical’ Canadian families have more money due to Liberal policies

B.C. premier apologizes for removal of 1950s totem pole at Canada-U.S. border

First Nations say pole was raised at Peace Arch but removed to make way for tourism centre

‘Summer from hell’: vandals rob Fort St. James community garden following devastating wildfire season

The community rallied to keep the Health Minds Community Garden open in Fort St. James

Tornado touches down in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Environment Canada says cars and homes have been damaged by severe thunderstorms and high wind gusts

Most Read