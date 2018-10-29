VIDEO: Halloween movies for scaredy-cats

Can’t handle slasher and zombie films? These spooky flicks are for you.

If violence and gore aren’t your thing, these movies can still give you some Halloween fun. Which one is your favourite?

1. “The Addams Family” – Their bizarre antics are fun for the whole family

2. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” – The “Peanuts” characters navigate the holiday

3. “Hocus Pocus” – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as witches in what has become a Halloween cult classic

4. “Practical Magic” – Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play witch sisters on a quest for love

5. “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” – This campy cult classic is often aired on TV or in movie theatres around Halloween

6. “Young Frankenstein” – Gene Wilder helps put a comedic twist on a classic horror film

7. “The Nightmare Before Christmas” – Halloween Town learns the meaning of Christmas

(The Canadian Press)

