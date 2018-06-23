VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Eli Graveline, a four year old from Ontario, is getting some latent praise for getting excited about Canada’s national sport at the mere age of two.

That’s because his mom, Julianne Foisy Graveline, took advantage of social media’s “throwback Thursday” to post a video of the then-toddler practising his stick handling while in his crib.

The black-and-white footage, from 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2017, shows Eli standing in his crib, with a miniature hockey stick in hand, hitting what looks to be a puck.

In a post on her Facebook page, Julianne said while she was pregnant with her son, until he was about one year old, she wasn’t interested in having him play organized sports.

“We will do family activities, camping, sledding, fishing… you name it. But we didn’t see ourselves at hockey rinks every weekend,” she wrote.

“Eli had other plans in mind. #TBT to him at 2 playing in his crib. we were so naive.”

The video has since been widely viewed, and picked up by TSN, NBC Sports and Barstool Sports.

