VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Two bear cubs were rescued in Tennessee after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.

News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.

Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.

ALSO WATCH: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.

He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Just Posted

Rampage jump to 2-0 with win over Quesnel Kangaroos

Special teams, goaltending and Kory Movold’s four point night grabbed another win for Prince Rupert

RCMP looking for Terrace man wanted on warrant

Police asking for public’s help

SPORTS BRIEFS: Puck drops on pair of Rampage games this weekend

Also: Rainmakers in action, and winners in golf and softball tournaments

Boil water notice in effect for section of Prince Rupert

Residents living in Section 2 are advised to heat their water before drinking

And the winners of The Northern View’s 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards are…

Find out who Prince Rupert voted as this year’s best of the best

WATCH: Wolf spotted roaming on residential street in Prince Rupert twice in two days

Resident warns neighbours of wolf sighted on 800-block of Eleventh Ave. East.

VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Suspect arrested after thief drops cellphone during Langley garage heist

Homeowners found phone and shared the suspect’s picture online

B.C. artist designs Canadian Mint’s first feather-shaped coin

Kwakwaka’wakw artist Andy Everson previously designed coins, but never one in such a unique shape.

Okanagan society nurses cat found starving, badly injured ‘back to his new handsome self’

Geronimo was brought in to the society in May, but is now healthy and happy

Meet the women who broke B.C.’s pigskin hall of fame ceiling

Mardi Gras dynasty the first women ever inducted into B.C. Football Hall of Fame

Conservative party boots out B.C. candidate after homophobic comments

Although likely the last, this wasn’t the first time Heather Leung made headlines this campaign

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Most Read