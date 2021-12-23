VIDEO: 3 stray pigs at Chilliwack SPCA looking for foster home

A mother miniature pot-bellied pig and her two female piglets (about three months old), seen here at the Chilliwack SPCA on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, are looking for a foster home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Find Me My Furever Home is a weekly video featuring animals up for adoption at the Chilliwack SPCA. It is put together by The Progress in partnership with the Chilliwack SPCA.

Three stray miniature pot-bellied pigs at the Chilliwack SPCA are looking for a special person to foster them before they’re available for adoption.

The mother, who’s about two years old, and her two female piglets (about three months old) were found in West Vancouver and transferred to the Chilliwack SPCA on Dec. 22. The pigs are not up for adoption yet, but the local branch is hoping someone can foster them.

“Sometimes those foster homes can look pretty specialized, dealing with some really compromised animals behaviourally, medically… or some unusual animals,” said Chloé MacBeth, branch manager with the Chilliwack SPCA.

They’re hoping someone with the right home and experience with pigs will be able to foster these three animals.

“You can do a lot of good and save a lot of animals,” MacBeth said about people who foster.

Due to COVID-19, the Chilliwack SPCA branch is only open by appointment. You can call them at 604-823-6612.

If you’re interested in fostering the three pigs, or any other animal from the Chilliwack SPCA, call the shelter. You can also go online to spca.bc.ca to see all of the animals that are up for adoption or to learn more about fostering animals.

Their SPCA ID numbers are: 540766, 540767 and 540768.

