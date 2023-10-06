Michelin, the Parisian manufacturer-turned-tastemaker, awarded the culinary honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony on Thursday night. A plate from the Michelin-starred restaurant Okeya Kyujiro is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michelin, Kasumi Kanaya, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Michelin, the Parisian manufacturer-turned-tastemaker, awarded the culinary honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony on Thursday night. A plate from the Michelin-starred restaurant Okeya Kyujiro is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michelin, Kasumi Kanaya, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Vancouver’s Okeya Kyujiro earns Michelin star, bringing city’s total to 9

Michelin also added 5 ‘bib gourmands’ to its Vancouver guide

Vancouver’s restaurant scene has earned another Michelin star.

The Parisian tire manufacturer-cum-gastronomic tastemaker awarded the honour to Japanese restaurant Okeya Kyujiro, led by chef Takuya Matsuda, at a ceremony Thursday night.

It’s the ninth restaurant in the city to receive the honour.

Michelin also added five “bib gourmands” to its Vancouver guide, recognizing good food at a more accessible price.

Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, Seaport City Seafood and Sushi Hil all made the list, which now stands at 17.

Michelin began doling out stars in Canada last year, launching guides in both Toronto and Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

restaurant

Previous story
Man encouraged by chatbot ‘girlfriend’ to kill Queen Elizabeth II gets 9 years

Just Posted

Fran Grant was rushed out of the trailer by Prince Rupert RCMP after the fire erupted on her neighbour’s lot. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Trailer fire near McDonalds leaves Prince Rupert senior without a home

NDP MP Taylor Bachrach said he’s putting pressure on the federal government to deliver on much-needed infrastructure improvement in the Northwest. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
Bachrach raises Northwest infrastructure woes in Parliament

Rio Tinto BC Works employees celebrate the achievement of reaching full capacity. Supplied photo
Rio Tinto’s Kitimat smelter returns to full capacity

Robert Nelson in a 2019 photo. Nelson will be taking over from long-serving former Chief Harold Leighton. (Metlakatla First Nation photo)
Robert Nelson elected as new Metlakatla chief