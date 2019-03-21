Husky spotted in Vancouver park (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver makes top 10 list for most dog-friendly cities

Dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks criteria in ranking

Vancouver has ranked pawsitively among dog lovers as one of the top cities for pooches.

In its annual rankings published last weekend, Technobark rated the city sixth among nearly 300 cities across North America.

Portland, Ore., took the top spot, followed by Carmel-by-the-sea in California, and Austin, Tex.

The website’s ranking were based off a number of criteria, including dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks.

“It was hard to rank Canadian cities in this rating due to the harsh Canadian climate,” the Technobark report read.

Vancouver scored 77.36 out of 100, with tops marks for its dog parks and beaches, but 35.5 for dog-friendly restaurants.

“This city is almost a dog-owner paradise, but it is extremely hard to find a dog-friendly rental property or find a dog-friendly restaurant,” the report said, adding there needs to be more 24-hour vet clinics.

The top 20 cities:

  1. Portland, Ore.
  2. Carmel-by-the-sea, Calif.
  3. Austin, Tex.
  4. Cannon Beach, Ore.
  5. Tampa, Fla.
  6. Vancouver, B.C.
  7. San Diego, Calif.
  8. Lake George, N.Y.
  9. Chicago, Ill.
  10. Tuscon, Ariz.
  11. Sonoma County, Calif.
  12. Lexington, Ky.
  13. San Francisco, Calif.
  14. New York, N.Y.
  15. Albuquerque, N.M.
  16. Las Vegas, Nev.
  17. Denver, Colo.
  18. Minneapolis, Minn.
  19. Sacramento, Calif.
  20. Sedona, Ariz.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Respecting elders: Maya Angelou clip sparks courtesy debate

Just Posted

Dundas Island clams could be poisonous: health authorities

Butter clams harvested in November 2018 could cause paralytic shellfish poisoning

Uncertain future for Alaska ferry terminal in Prince Rupert

Severe budget cuts could mean ending service to the only Canadian stop on the Alaska Marine Highway

Video: Rupert cafe uses espresso machine to make “eggspresso” eggs

Owner Judson Rowse says they experimented with steam from the machine due to lack of space

Bantam Seawolves place second in provincials

Windemere Valley Rockies beat Prince Rupert 4 - 1 in Bantam Tier 4 B.C. Championships

Seawolves go for gold in B.C. provincials

Bantam Tier 4 Championship finals are at the Jim Ciccone arena on March 20

Rumors to hit the Lester Centre stage this Thursday

Prince Rupert community cast and crew present Neil Simon’s two-act comedy from March 21-23

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Consultations to start in April

Nowhere to grieve: How homeless people deal with loss during the opioid crisis

Abbotsford homeless advocate says grief has distinct challenges for those living on the streets

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

B.C. public insurance includes funding enforcement, driver licensing

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Number of homeless deaths more than doubled in B.C. as opioid crisis set in

New data shows trend between more overdose deaths and the number of people dying in the street

Junior All Native Basketball Tournament 2019

Day 1 action

Most Read