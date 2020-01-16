Snow accumulated in all sorts of places in B.C. this week. (Contributed by Janette Wheeler)

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Youth in the Lower Mainland woke up to the unsettling news Thursday that the winter storm cleared enough for schools to reopen – leaving at least one student feeling desperate enough to beg their school district call another snow day.

“Not only are the road and driving conditions extremely treacherous, but I have a chemistry test scheduled for tomorrow,” the unnamed student said in an email to West Vancouver superintendent Chris Kennedy.

“This would normally not be problematic, but due to recent weather patterns, I have spent the last two days skiing and drinking hot chocolate instead of preparing for the test.”

Kennedy, who posted the email to social media Thursday, said the teenager attends Rockridge Secondary School.

“The student body kindly but desperately asks of you to call a snow day tomorrow,” the email continues.

“If you do, not only will I study for chemistry, but I will also take my chances and ask out the best looking girl in the school. Just think Mr. Kennedy… What would Jesus do?”

The student ended by asking Kennedy to “please wear your PJ bottoms inside out and backwards tonight as Wikiepedia says this will increase the chance of snowfall.”

Unfortunately for the student, West Vancouver was one of the many school districts that reopened its public schools after heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions sparked a region-wide snow day for schools, daycares and businesses on Wednesday.

Environment Canada forecasters said that snowfall is expected on and off through the day into Friday.

READ MORE: Mix of rain and snow in the forecast as winter storm dampens

