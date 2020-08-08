Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

On any given day of the year, there are several strange, silly or serious holidays to observe

International Talk Like A Pirate Day. Take Your Pants For A Walk Day. Sidewalk Egg Frying Day. Put A Pillow On Your Fridge Day.

Those are some of hundreds of unofficial (and often weird and comical) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

Today (Aug. 8) is International Cat Day. It’s also Happiness Happens Day (to celebrate all things in your life that make you happy), Odie Day (in recognition of the yellow pooch from Garfield), Bowling Day and Garage Sale Day.

And these unofficial holidays are not just forms of entertainment. Sometimes they help raise awareness for things like disorders and diseases.

For example, Aug. 8 is also Top 8 Challenge Day where folks are encouraged to eliminate one or more of the top eight common allergens from their diet for the day: milk, eggs, wheat, fish, peanuts, tree nuts, soy and shellfish. Top 8 Challenge Day came about to show people what it’s like to live with eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, folks all over the globe are celebrating Catfish Month and Romance Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 9: Book Lovers Day, Melon Day, Rice Pudding Day.

Monday, Aug. 10: Lazy Day, Skyscraper Appreciation Day, S’mores Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: Son And Daughter Day, Play In The Sand Day, Ingersoll Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Middle Child’s Day, World Elephant Day, World Calligraphy Day, Vinyl Record Day.

Thursday, Aug. 13: Left-Handers Day, Filet Mignon Day.

Friday, Aug. 14: Tattoo Removal Day, Creamsicle Day.

Saturday, Aug. 15: Relaxation Day, World Honey Bee Day, Acadian Day, Homeless Animals Day.

Week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16: Afternoon Tea Week.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

