Thursday, Sept. 10 is Alpaca Day. Pictured here is an alpaca in snowy Chilliwack on Jan. 10, 2007. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one strange thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, Suicide Prevention Month and Sewing Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 6: Read a Book Day, Pet Rock Day, Coffee Ice Cream Day.

Monday, Sept. 7: Beer Lover’s Day, Salami Day, Mouthguard Day, Buy a Book Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Star Trek Day, Iguana Awareness Day, Actors’ Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Teddy Bear Day, Quiet Day, Wienerschnitzel Day, Wonderful Weirdos Day.

Thursday, Sept. 10: World Suicide Prevention Day, Alpaca Day, TV Dinner Day, Swap Ideas Day.

Friday, Sept. 11: Make Your Bed Day, No News is Good News Day, Hot Cross Bun Day.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Chocolate Milkshake Day, Programmers’ Day, Video Games Day, Drive Your Studebaker Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
25 years later: The water skiing legend on Kalamalka Lake

Just Posted

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

September is literacy month

Literacy month has kicked off in September with International Literacy Day (ILD2020)… Continue reading

Last chance to get your derby tickets

The Northern View Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby is this Saturday

Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Nass Valley

Nisga’a Nation under strict safety protocols since possible COVID-19 exposure at memorial services

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 6 to 12

Alpaca Day, Beer Lover’s Day and World Suicide Prevention Day all coming up this week

Game 7 heartbreak for Vancouver as Vegas bounces Canucks from NHL playoffs with 3-0 win

Golden Knights advance to meet Dallas in Western Conference final

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

Most Read