Thursday, Nov. 11 is Origami Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 7 to 13

Origami Day, World Adoption Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Epilepsy Awareness Month and Polar Bear Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 7: Hug a Bear Day, Zero Tasking Day, Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day.

Monday, Nov. 8: Cappuccino Day, X-Ray Day, Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, Tongue Twister Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: World Freedom Day, Go to an Art Museum Day, World Adoption Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Vanilla Cupcake Day, Forget-me-not Day, Area Code Day.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Origami Day, Sundae Day, Singles’ Day.

Friday, Nov. 12: Happy Hour Day, Fancy Rat and Mouse Day, Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day.

Saturday, Nov. 13: World Kindness Day, Indian Pudding Day, Symphonic Metal Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

